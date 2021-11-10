Don’t forget El-Zakzaky, Group begs UK, US, Canada





…Wants Int’l community to prevail on FG to release the Shi’ites leader’s travel documents

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition for Human Rights Development (CfHD) has appealed to the Federal Government and the international community to ensure the release of the international passports of Shi’ites leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah.

The civil society group also pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, the United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom to do everything in their powers to help the couple obtain other necessary documents to enable them to seek medical attention abroad.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, CfHD Director, Dr Umar Abubakar, noted that for about six years, several medical reports have indicated that the health condition of the Islamic leader and his wife has deteriorated and they needed to travel overseas for treatment.

He, however, lamented that both the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper