Gas feedstock sales to NLNG rises to $486.77m





By Obas Esiedesa

REVENUE from gas feedstock sales to Nigeria LNG Limited rose marginally by 0.12 percent in the first eight months of 2021 to $486.77 million compared to $486.17 million recorded over the same period last year. Latest reports by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, showed that feedstock sales to NLNG in September 2021 fell by 29.9 per cent to $59.84 million compared to $85.41 million recorded in September 2020.

Checks by Energy Vanguard also showed that sales in August 2021 grew by 88.18 per cent to $64.66 million, compared to $34.36 million over same period last year. In July, sales also grew by 84.4 per cent to $54.09 million compared to $29.33 million recorded in July 2020. Sales in June 2021 rose by 73.79 percent to $48.02 million as against $27.63 million recorded over the same month in 2020. However, feedstock sale in May 2021 fell by 12.16 percent to $38.56 million compared to $43.9 million recorded in May last year.