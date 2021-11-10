Ogun community protests installation of new Oba





By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Indigenes of Imasayi, a community in Yewa South local government area of Ogun State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the appointment and installation of Oba Kuoye Olalekan Adeleke as traditional ruler of the town.

The protest was coming three months after Oba Kuoye was presented with staff of office and instrument of appointment by the state government.

The protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions, such as

“Please, help us in Imasayi, our rights are being infringed”, “No to Kuoye as Olu Imasayi”, “we don’t want political king in Imasayi”, “kangaroo election process was done at Ayetoro, follow the process”, “we don’t want any coronation ceremony in Imasayi”, “we are not in support of Kuoye as Oba, there has been sudden death in the land when no traditional selection was used,” “we don’t want political king in Imasayi, good people of Imasayi go against Kuoye” and “No imposition of Kuoye as king of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper