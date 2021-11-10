Osinbajo advocates impact investment to address inequalities





Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Peter Egwuatu

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has advocated measures to address inequalities in wealth creation in the country including integration of society’s social and environmental goals through increased impact investment.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Office of the Vice President in a statement disclosed that Osinbajo made the call yesterday in a keynote speech delivered virtually at the 4th Impact Investors’ Foundation Annual Convening on Impact Investing.

According to the Vice President, “glaring inequalities of wealth and opportunity in the face of poverty, misery and social alienation in any society is asking for trouble. Such a situation is neither sustainable nor wise.

