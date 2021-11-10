Prof Soludo: Ten facts you need to know about Anambra Governor-elect





By Udo Wisdom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wedneday, declared Charles Chukwuma Soludo as winner of the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election having polled a total of 112,229 votes.

Vanguard reports APGA, the ruling party in the state, scored the most votes in the Ihiala supplementary election that held on Tuesday.

In this article, Vanguard gathered ten (10) facts you should know about the Anambra Governor-elect;

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, born on 28 July, 1960, few months before Nigeria’s independence, hails from Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Soludo studied Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he graduated with a First Class Honours.

He won the best graduating student during his two post graduate studies and became a Professor of Economics in 1998.

As an academia, Soludo has lectured in the University of Cambrigde, the Brookings Institution, the Unversity of Warwick, Unversity of Oxford as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper