Rally stakeholders to tackle challenges in South-East, Buhari congratulates Soludo





President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for winning the gubernatorial election in Anambra.

Buhari urged Soludo to reach out to stakeholders to tackle the challenges in Anambra State and the South-East in general.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, in Abuja, also praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible.

He equally commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

President Buhari enjoined Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state and the South-East…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper