Anambra: ‘Depleted APGA too weak to have won’ —Andy Uba rejects gov’ship election result





.

… Soludo gets Certificate of Return Friday

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC Governorship candidate in Anambra state, Sen. Andy Uba has rejected the outcome of last Saturday’s Governorship election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, saying, “it is surprising that APGA that lost almost 80% of its stalwarts through defection to the APC before the election came out ‘victorious’.

“The outcome of the election was a charade and did not reflect the wishes of the people of Anambra State”, said Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe, spokesperson of the Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organization.

The development came as INEC disclosed its readiness to present the Certificate of Return to the Governor-elect of the state, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

Uba, a victim of electoral fraud, campaign organization alleges

The campaign organization said its candidate was a victim of widespread…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper