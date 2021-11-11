Buhari alone can’t restructure Nigeria – Ayo Adebanjo





By Dapo Akinrefon

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Thursday, called for formation of a Government of National Unity, saying President Muhammadu Buhari, alone cannot embark on the restructuring of the country.

Adebanjo said this during a state of the nation address held in Lagos. The Afenifere leader said the Government of National Unity will comprise members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties who will supervise the restructuring of the country.

He said: “I don’t want the country to break up but that want the break of the country are not doing the right thing.

“Those of you who don’t understand restructuring grew up under the military. Restructuring means different things to different people because they don’t understand the philosophy behind it.