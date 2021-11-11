Corruption fueling separatist agitations, says One Nigeria Group





By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

An anti-secessionist movement, One Nigeria Group has accused corrupt elements in the country of inciting violent separatist agitations in order to distract the President Muhammadu Buhari administration from focusing much on his anti-corruption onslaught.

The group alleged that perpetrators of corrupt practises which have undermined the country economic development are masterminds of separatist movements.

Addressing journalists at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, President of One Nigeria Group, Muhammad Saleh Hassan, alleged that aggrieved individuals from a section of the country were behind what he called separatists entrepreneurs.

He said; “Today, we are all here because President Muhammadu Buhari has strengthened our belief in the unity and oneness of our country in which our faith is unwavering.

“However, if any ethnic group that makes up Nigeria feels…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper