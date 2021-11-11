Death of de Klerk, end of an era – Buhari





de Klerk

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the death of South Africa’s last white president, Mr. Frederik Willem de Klerk, “is the end of an era because of his tremendous impact on history and the cause of justice.”

Reacting to the demise of de Klerk on Thursday, the President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu, said “Mr. de Klerk was a remarkable moral force for change who will be celebrated for years beyond his death.”

ALSO READ: FW de Klerk, former South African President, dies at 85

According to him, “ending the obnoxious apartheid system by a white President was an incredible act of moral courage and fierce commitment to human rights regardless of the colour of the victims of racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa.”

President Buhari noted that “the late South African leader had put humanity and justice before personal political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper