Eating barbecued fish, meat can cause cancer — Doctor warns

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Medical Practitioner, Assoc. Prof. Henry Urochukwu has warned that eating meat or fished wrapped and barbecued with aluminium foil is dangerous and consumers risk developing cancer in the long run.

He stated this in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state while presenting a lecture during the 10th President Installation/Award Ceremony of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter.

Urochukwu, who is the Dean Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu said meat and fish wrapped with aluminium foil and grilled in an open fire or oven-baked allow the aluminium to concentrate in the meat or fish which if consumed together with the protein can trigger ROS DNA damage.

“The presence or addition of organic acids (lemon, vinegar), oil, salt, spices, tomatoes, seasonings and water from boreholes (which contains high amount of heavy metals) to the grill, enhances aluminium leaching during…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper