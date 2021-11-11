Lai Mohammed woos foreign investors to invest in Nigeria’s new oil





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has called on investors from France and across the globe to invest in the nation’s new oil.

The minister who made the call at the Nigeria international Partnership Forum in France described the nation’s entertainment sector and Tv market as “the Nigeria’s new oil with 24 million Tv households and the largest in Africa’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports, the event attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and business moguls from Nigeria and France was organised to spotlight Nigeria’s immense trade and investment opportunities

Mohammed said Nigeria is the Africa music and entertainment capital and has the continent’s largest TV market with high growth potential.

He said with the ongoing Digital Switch Over (DSO) there were potential for investments in the manufacturing of Set-Top-Boxes, content provision and requisite technology.

“Moving from analogue to digital television…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper