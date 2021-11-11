NDLEA arrests 48 in Jigawa, seizes 50.5kg of illicit drugs





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Jigawa Command, said it arrested 48 drug suspects in the state.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Hajiya Maryam Gambo, made this known in a statement issued in Dutse on Thursday.

Gambo said the suspects were arrested in a special operation tagged: ”Operation ‘A Bar Kwaya”, conducted in five local government areas of the state, which have borders with Niger Republic.

She explained that the operations were carried out in collaboration with the state government, in an effort to curb the menace of drug abuse across the state.

“Jigawa State Government, in collaboration with NDLEA, planned a general raid operation in five local government areas sharing boundaries with Niger Republic.

“The Operation tagged: “Operation ‘A Bar Kwaya”, targeted drug dealers, substance use offenders, with a view to arresting and prosecuting them.

“And the operation has led to the arrest of 48 drug suspects within the five…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper