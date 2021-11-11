Nigeria’s insecurity now has international dimension — REPS





.

… charge agency to brace up

…mull its removal from envelope budgetary system

…as IGP craves for the same

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, told the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) that insecurity in the nation was festering, now having international dimensions.

It, therefore, asked the agency to brace up to the challenges and collaborate with other security networks and committees across Africa in intelligence and information sharing to tackle the menace on national, regional and continental fronts.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim made the disclosure during the 2022 budget defence of the agency.

Ibrahim also stated that the committee was considering removing the agency from the envelope budgetary system of revenue allocation to enable it to receive adequate funds for its operations.

He said: “The rate of Insecurity in our national life has taken…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper