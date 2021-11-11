NMCN to ensure availability of nurses in Nigeria —Registrar





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, Dr Faruk Abubakar, on Wednesday, said the council has put measures in place to ensure the country did not run out of nurses required for effective healthcare delivery.

Speaking at the second induction and oath-taking ceremony of new registered nurses of Osun State University, held at College of Health Sciences, Isale-Osun, Osogbo, the registrar said the issue of shortage of nurses is a global concern.

Represented by the Director, Inspectorate, Standard and Accreditation, Alhassan Ndagi, he said the Federal Government should provide a conducive environment for medical professionals to excel to tackle the menace of brain drain.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation, the nurses we are producing in Nigeria based on the curriculum of training, can serve at both tertiary, secondary and primary health care levels of care.

“The issue of shortage of nurses is not limited to Nigeria,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper