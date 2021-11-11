Pantami Professorship: Bauchi varsity union dissociates self from VC’s congratulatory message





By Charly Agwam, BAUCHI

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, Bauchi branch, has dissociated itself from the congratulatory message on the controversial promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami to the position of a professor by the Federal University of Technology, FUTO, Owerri.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Abdul’azeez had congratulated the minister on behalf of the university after he was promoted to the position of a professor.

Chairman of the union, Dr. Ibrahim Inuwa, said: “The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ATBU Bauchi branch wishes to unequivocally state that on no occasion were the critical stakeholders, such as the Senate and the congregation of ATBU, Bauchi consulted for such congratulatory letter despite the controversies surrounding the appointment.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper