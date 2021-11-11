Reps threaten BPE with zero budgetary allocation in 2022 over NACFA privatisation





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Wednesday, said there might be no budgetary allocation for the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) in 2022 if it fails to pay outstanding balance of N189 million to Jorotom, the investor that acquired National Clearing and Forwarding Agency (NACFA) during privatisation.

House committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation which issued the threat at an investigate public hearing said that BPE has also refused to appear before it over the dispute on NACFA properties.

The Committee also advised Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Messrs Jorotom International Agency Limited, Ministry of Defence and other parties in the dispute to take the option of resolving the issue out of court.

It will be recalled that the dispute was about the sealing of Jorotom in Lagos and a land on plot GKN 204, old Airport road Kano…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper