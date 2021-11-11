Three die in multiple autocrash in Kwara





By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Three persons were on Thursday evening reported dead in a multiple auto crash along Ilorin-Jebba express way near Shao junction in the Moro local government area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fatal accident, which happened at about 6:10 pm involved two vehicles and was caused by speed violation.

According to the state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade who confirmed the incident, seven people including five males and two females were involved in the crash.

He also said that one male and two females died in the crash, adding that four persons sustained varying degrees of fracture injury.

Owoade said that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was a white colour commercial Iveco trailer with the registration number T-0341KT, adding that the driver had no national driver’s…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper