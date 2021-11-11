US Consul General rates Nigerian hospital high





Says Duchess Int puts Lagos on world healthcare map

By Chioma Obinna

Acting Consul General, United States Consulate, Lagos, Mr. Bill Bridgel weekend rated the newly launched Duchess International Hospital by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo high, saying it has put Nigeria on the world of cities healthcare map.

Pouring encomiums on the facilities and the highly professionals during a visit to the hospital he said: “This is lovely. It’s beyond my expectations, super impressive State-of-the facilities, and state-of-the-art personnel. This is going to put Lagos on the world map.”

The US Acting Consul General who has been in Nigeria for just 15 months said he loves Nigeria because the people are friendly and vibrant and there is “so much going on, it is an interesting place”.

While conducting the US Acting Consul General and his team,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper