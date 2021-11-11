We’re all winners, Soludo tells other contestants





…Extends hand of fellowship

…I look forward to working with you, Buhari tells Soludo

…Urges support to confront challenges in Anambra, South East

…Obi, Ngige, Ozigbo, Ohanaeze, Gbajabiamila, Olawepo-Hashim salute governor-elect

By Anayo Okoli, Regional Editor, South-East, Clifford Ndujihe, Vincent Ujumadu, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Dennis Agbo

Anambra State governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has extended a hand of fellowship to those who contested the election with him, saying they were all winners.

In an interview he granted at his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, after being declared winner of the election, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN, reminded other governorship candidates that there is enough room for all to contribute to the development of the state.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, governor-elect, spoke as torrents of congratulatory messages rained on him on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper