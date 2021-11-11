WIMBIZ honours 91-yr-old public servant, others





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ninety-one-year- old Chief (Mrs.) Kofo Olawoye was among 20 legends that were celebrated at this year’s Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ’s 20th Annual Conference Legend Ball held in Lagos.

The Legend Ball was one of the pre-conference events of this year’s WIMBIZ Conference.

The 20 powerful women were carefully selected from different sectors including business, education, health, public service, industry among others.

They were Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, OON, Prof. Ibironke Akinsete, Chief (Dr.) Onikepo Akande, OON, CON; Dr. Evelyn Ndidi Oputu; Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, MFR; Chief (Mrs.) Winifred Awosika, OON; Prof. Ekanem Braide; Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye; Dr. (Mrs.) Elfrida Arinola Pearce; Dr. Sarah Jibril, Engr. Joanna Olu Maduka; Chief (Mrs.) Kofo Olawoye; Ms. Onyeka Onwenu, MFR; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Mrs. Olusola Momoh; Hon. Justice (Dr.) Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, GCON; Ms….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper