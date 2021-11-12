Earcare: Few ENT specialists serving over one million Nigerians, Experts lament





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Experts have lamented inadequate expertise in ear care, saying the country has very few Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) specialists serving more than one million Nigerians against the World Health Organisation, WHO, prescription of one ENT to 160 patients.

President of Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria, ORLSON, Dr. Biodun Olusesi, CEO BSA Hearing and Speech Centre, Dr Simeon Afolabi, and Australian Ambassador to Nigeria, John Donnelly said the government through health reform programmes should consider ways to improve the sector.

They spoke at a programme to give an update of Cochlear in Nigeria and product pre-launch in Lagos.

Olusesi, who is the Head of Department, ENT, at the National Hospital, Abuja, disclosed that five out of 100 children born in Nigeria have significant hearing impairment.

He said the cost of cochlear…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper