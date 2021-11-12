Enhancing local capacity for vaccine production crucial for Africa — BUHARI





By Peter Egwuatu

President Muhamma Buhari has stated that for Africa to attain the high level of post-COVID-19 recovery recorded in more developed economies, stakeholders in the continent must begin to develop the required collaborations for the local production of vaccines.

The President, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, made the observation on Thursday in Abuja at the opening of the 51st Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, CPA (African Region).

According to a statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Office of the Vice President made available to Vanguard, Buhari said: “without vaccination of a huge number of its people, Africa remains at continued risk of socio-economic stagnation, because continuing infections including from new variants, will prevent full recovery.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper