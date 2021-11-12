Fraudster to spend two years in Prison – EFCC





By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on November 11, 2021 secured the conviction of one Omoaregba Ohis on one count charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation before Justice A. Akanbi-Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Lugbe, Abuja.

The defendant was arrested sometime in August 2021 in the Kubwa axis of Abuja, after the Commission received credible intelligence on the fraudulent activities of suspected internet fraudsters. Investigation revealed that the convict used false identity to induce helpless victims to part with their hard-earned money.

READ ALSO: Just in: EFCC arraigns fake Ize-Iyamu for duping APC of N70m

A Macbook Air Laptop and an iPhone were recovered from the suspect. Forensic analysis of the devices revealed scam documents sent by the convict to unsuspecting victims. It also revealed that the suspect impersonated one Sammie Hark, a Dane, through the email account: marvisroberta67@gmailcom and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper