Lagos Lawmaker harps on edu-invest





Calls on corporate organizations’ collaboration

Gives out N2.2m scholarship to 22 students

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of commitment to invest in education, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanni Okanlawon has called for collaboration with Nigerians and Corporate Organizations to deliver life improving, saving and impacting services for sustainable education.

Okanlawon doled out N2.2million to 22 students from different universities living in Kosofe constituency 1 area of Lagos state as part of the Okla Scholarship Scheme and Free Health Insurance.

The scheme envisioned by the lawmaker is designed to aid the academic pursuit of students resident in Kosofe Local Government, who performed excellently well in their various tertiary institutions but financially incapable.

The scholarship scheme covers tuition fees, book allowance and stipend for one academic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper