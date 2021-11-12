Nigerian Army tasks soldiers on professionalism





Nigeriam Army

The Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, has called personnel of the Nigerian Army to be responsive and professional in the discharge of their duties.

Ibrahim made the call during the graduation of participants at the Leadership Skills Development course 2/2021 of the Nigerian Army Resource Center (NARC) on Friday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Deputy Director, Training and Exercise, Army Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Wahy Shuaibu

Ibrahim said that the course was designed with the aim of enhancing creativity, critical thinking skills among personnel of the Nigerian Army so as to enable them to adapt and confront the evolving security challenges facing the nation as a whole.

He added that the training was also aimed at promoting synergy with the sister services and other security agencies in the areas of operations that would address the current security challenges.

According to him, effective middle and junior leadership,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper