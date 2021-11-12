PERISCOPE CONSULTING: Setting the pace in public finance management





“Show me a company with integrity and I will show you an unstoppable success” Bill Gates.

The above quotation may not apply to some organizations in Nigeria given their lack of integrity to deliver on promises.

However, there are quite a handful who clearly belong to the group described by Bill Gates and one of such company in Nigeria today is Periscope Consulting Limited a leading management consulting firm with proven expertise in Public Financial Management (PFM) Advisory, People and Change Management, as well as Process Improvement for organisations in the public and private sectors.

Over the years, PCL has successfully assisted various public and private sector organizations in designing and monitoring projects of varied sizes by using a wide range of practical tools, skills and techniques to deliver on all aspects of project scope. With its vast experience in project management, the company provides implementable advisory services customized to individual clients…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper