Regular dancing gives long life ― Professor Ojuade of Unilorin





By Demola Akinyemi

A Professor of Dance Studies at the Performing Arts Department in the Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin, Professor Jeleel Olasunkanmi Ojuade has said that whoever that wishes to live long should indulge in regular dancing.

He also tasked government at all levels to beam their searchlights on establishing

Dance Hub at different strata of society in order to serves as huge source of revenue generation to meet their financial obligations.

Ojuade, President, Association of Dance Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria (ADSPON) said this in Ilorin on Thursday.

when he delivered 208th Inaugural lecture of the University held at at the Main Auditorium of the university.

The theme of the inaugural lecture is entitled, “Dance is Life, Life is Dance: A Cyclical Nature of Man on Earth”.

He stressed the need,” to take advantage of the health benefits accrued to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper