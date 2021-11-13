37th Birthday Rebirth: Annie Idibia apologises to 2Baba; says ‘I was suicidal’





By Agbonkhese Oboh

Actress, Annie Idibia, has penned an emotional and moving apology to her husband, megastar Innocent 2Baba Idibia, over the marital issues of the past couple of months.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Nkoyo role interpreter said she was sorry for putting him out there, telling him “That was not the woman you married.”

She also apologised to her mother and mother-in-law for causing them pain, then told them they can’t throw her away for letting her emotions control her.

Annie Idibia, a mother of two, also said she wanted to commit suicide at the

time.

What happened

In September, the entrepreneur came online to accuse 2Baba of sleeping under same roof as Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

It was a sweeping post that took in her husband’s brother and manager for being part of a conspiracy that blindsided her.

Then an audio of Annie crying and threatening to “spoil everything” went…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper