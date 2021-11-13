Alao-Akala, others agree on Oyo APC state executive committee list





Former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala and some other stakeholders in the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) have adopted the October 30 harmonised list of the Oyo State Executive Committee for the party.

They adopted the harmonised list on Friday during a meeting held at Alao-Akala’s residence.

The 11-man committee directed by the APC national secretariat to ratify the harmonised state executive list on Friday held two parallel meetings.

Alao-Akala, some zonal leaders and members of Oyo APC Elders’ Advisory Council attended the meeting held at the former governor’s residence in Ibadan.

Others who attended the meeting are Chief Samuel Ogbuku, the Chairman, Oyo APC State Congress Appeal Panel, and Lawan Gambo, the Chairman, APC State Congress Committee.

The leaders at the meeting resolved that the October 30 state congress of the party followed the zoning template approved on October 11 by the leaders of the party.

They agreed that all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper