Anambra Poll: Why massive defections couldn’t help APC dethrone depleted APGA





…Deputy Gov. Nkem Okeke, Joy Emordi, Stella Oduah, Ifeanyi Ibezi, Chukwuma Umeoji, Lynda Ikpeazu, Uche Ekwunife were all beaten in their LGAs

•Soludo’s personality, APGA’s grassroots reach key to the victory

•Andy Uba, Val Ozigbo, George Moghalu were even beaten in their LGAs

•Vote buying fail to sway votes

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State governorship election has come and gone, with the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, sweeping the polls and has been declared the governor –elect. He will be sworn in on March 17, 2022 when the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano would end his tenure.

The emergence of Soludo as the winner of the election did not come easy, particularly considering the number of notable politicians that defected from his party, APGA, to the rival All Progressives Congress, APC, in the build up to the election. …





