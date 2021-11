By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa scored from the spot in the first and second half respectively to beat Liberia 2-0 and move Nigeria within a win away from booking one of the World Cup play-off spots on Saturday in Tangier, Morocco.

The post [Breaking] Qualifiers: Super Eagles beat Liberia 2-0, move one step away from World Cup play-off appeared first on Vanguard News.





