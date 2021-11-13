Building collapse: Don’t give your food to dogs – LASG tell engineers





The Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, on Saturday called on engineers to flush out quacks in the construction industry.

Adeyoye said that quacks caused building collapse.

She was the guest of honour at the maiden Hamed Lawal Distinguished Public Lecture organised by the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) in Ogba, Lagos State.

The lecture was entitled “National Local Content Policies in the Construction Industry – Strategies for Optimal Deployment for Engineering Professionals”.

Adeyoye said that the collapse of a 21-storey in Ikoyi, Lagos, recently, called for soul-searching on the part of professionals, who had left a vacuum for quackry to thrive in the construction sector.

She advised engineers to take up roles to become licenced construction inspectors.

Adeyoye, a Fellow of NICE and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, shared experiences on how she unbundled the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper