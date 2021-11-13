How to activate Facebook Protect security feature





By Arogbonlo Israel

Social networking giant Facebook sent a notification to its users recently that everyone has 15 days to activate its all-important “Facebook Protect” feature.

The blue app warned that failure to do so means users will be locked out of their accounts until the security feature is activated. The deadline to activate the Facebook Protect was slated for November 12, 2021.

The Facebook Protect is designed to safeguard users, especially journalists, human right activists, among other public figures against hackers or other security threats.

Here are easy steps to activate Facebook Protect;

Click on the menu bar (the three-line icon) and select “Settings”. Select “Password and Security”. Select “Facebook Protect”. Press “Next” then “Next” again. Click on the “Fix Now” button on a page with a message read “We’ve checked your account for vulnerabilities”. Press the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper