N924m Debt: Court orders Kanu to pay N30,000 fine for stalling proceedings





By Onozure Dania, LAGOS

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Friday, ordered former Nigeria international football player, Kanu Nwankwo, and his hotel, Hardley Apartment, to pay N30,000, fine for stalling the scheduled hearing of debt recovery suit brought against them by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

AMCON had dragged Hardley Apartment, its directors, Ayoola Gam-Ikon and Kanu, before the court over alleged debt of N924.7 million.

At the hearing of the matter Hardley Apartment and Kanu’s lawyer, T. A. Idelegbagbon, told the court that she is withdrawing all motions earlier filed in response to the suit in 2017.

AMCON’s lawyer, Jayes Ujah, while objecting to Idelegbagbon’s request, sought for imposition of fine on the respondents for filing frivolous motions.

He said he had already filed his response to the processes sought to be withdrawn.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper