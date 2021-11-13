Nigerians are competitive wherever they find themselves, Buhari tells UAE Minister





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, commended the resourcefulness and resilience of Nigerians in any part of the world they find themselves.

This is as the President has charged Nigerians to always strive to be good ambassadors of the country when they are outside the shores of Nigeria by always abiding by the rules of their host countries.

Speaking during a meeting with United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Minister of State Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Shaikh Shakboot Alnahyan, on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum (PPF) in France, the President said Nigerians are “competitive both at home and abroad”.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari said “Nigerians are all over the place, very competitive. And the competitiveness starts from home, where they have acquired good education, gone into businesses, and then take all that…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper