NNAMDI KANU: South-East monarchs, religious leaders task FG on political solution

**Denying Kanu legal rights, representation’ll hurt peace moves in South-East

**Commend IPOB for cancelling sit-at-home for Anambra poll

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops have urged the Federal Government to concretize its statement that it was open to dialogue and political solution to the issue of detained Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The monarchs and religious leaders also commended the IPOB leadership for listening to them and cancelling its seven-day sit-at-home that paved the way for the peaceful Anambra State Governorship election, last Saturday and Tuesday.

Disturbed by the denial of some lawyers of Nnamdi Kanu access to the courtroom on November 10, they urged the court to affirm the fundamental rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his lawyers, and other stakeholders.

“Failure to do so would lend weight to the suspicion in some quarters of a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper