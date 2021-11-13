Prof Enase Okonedo emerges Pan-Atlantic University new Vice-Chancellor





Prof Enase Okonedo

By Elizabeth Osayande, LAGOS

The Board of Trustees of the Pan-Atlantic University Foundation has appointed Professor Enase Okonedo as the new Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University.

Professor Okonedo, who is currently the deputy vice-chancellor of the University, had previously served as the Dean of Lagos Business School, LBS.

She is set to resume as the Vice-Chancellor on January 1, 2022.

Professor Okonedo joined LBS as a research associate in 1995, following a stint in the banking and financial sector.

She went on to become a full-time faculty member at the school, specialising in finance, problem-solving and decision making.

She also held various leadership positions before being appointed dean of LBS in July 2009, a position she held until December 2020.

Over the years, Professor Okonedo has risen to become an international-y recognised educator and serves on several boards in the management education sector.

She is on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper