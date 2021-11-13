Prof Enase Okonedo emerges Pan-Atlantic University new Vice-Chancellor

By Elizabeth Osayande, LAGOS
The Board of Trustees of the Pan-Atlantic University Foundation has appointed Professor Enase Okonedo as the new Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University.
Professor Okonedo, who is currently the deputy vice-chancellor of the University, had previously served as the Dean of Lagos Business School, LBS.
She is set to resume as the Vice-Chancellor on January 1, 2022.
Professor Okonedo joined LBS as a research associate in 1995, following a stint in the banking and financial sector.
She went on to become a full-time faculty member at the school, specialising in finance, problem-solving and decision making.
She also held various leadership positions before being appointed dean of LBS in July 2009, a position she held until December 2020.
Over the years, Professor Okonedo has risen to become an international-y recognised educator and serves on several boards in the management education sector.
She is on the…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper