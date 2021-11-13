Support development of database on weeds, Scientists tell FG





The Weed Science Society of Nigeria (WSSN) has urged government to support relevant reputable experts to develop comprehensive database on the biology of Nigerian weeds, particularly the noxious species.

The call is contained in a communiqué issue this week in Abuja by Prof. (Mrs) R. I. Ahom, the Chairperson of the Communiqué Drafting Committee of the 48th Annual Conference and Golden Jubilee of WSSN, held in Wudil Kano State.

The communiqué also called for concerted efforts at all levels to enhance weed research and extension services to smallholder farmers.

It also emphasised the need for training of extension workers and farmers on safe use of herbicides as well as regulation of influx of sub-standard herbicides into the country.

The communiqué called for the resuscitation of the National Advisory Committee on Weed Control (NACWC).

READ ALSO: Weeds, rodents, take over premises of Steyr Assembly plant in Bauchi

It said that the conference observed that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper