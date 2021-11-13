What we must do to rescue Nigeria – Pius Anyim





By Prisca Sam-Duru

Bad leadership has been the bane of Nigeria’s development. The country touted previously as the giant of Africa, has had very unpatriotic rulers rather than leaders, who have been more concerned with looting our national treasury than making life worth living for the people.

Apart from Nationalists- Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and few others who made sacrifices to secure an independent country, there are very few men and women who have recorded outstanding contributions towards the country’s development.

Stating the obvious fact that Nigeria now, more than ever before, is in urgent need of men and women who will think, act and live like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and his fellow nationalists who faced daunting challenges, former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON, said the heroes overcame their challenges and ended up achieving set objectives because of their commitment to building the country.

The nationalists he added,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper