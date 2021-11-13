Zaria LG workers’ abductors make separate ‘outrageous’ ransom demands





*… as CNG puts planned protest on hold

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The abductors of Zaria Local Government staff in Kaduna state have made separate phone contacts with families of victims on Friday afternoon and demanded for various sums of money as ransom.

A source, who claimed to be related to a victim, said the ransom demanded were outrageous and expressed hope that the bandits would reduce it to an affordable rate.

Although the source pleaded for anonymity and could not disclosed the amount placed on his relation in captivity, he urged the authorities to come to their rescue, pointing our that the captives are Local Government staff who were abducted while on official duty.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has put its planned protest on the matter on hold, pending further development.

The group, in a statement, said: “It has come to the notice of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, that the abductors of the 14 Zaria Local Government staff…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper