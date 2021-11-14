2023: I’m sure of returning as governor of Imo – Ihedioha





By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has vowed he was sure of returning as governor of Imo state in 2023.

Ihedioha made this known at the 4th Anniversary of Egbu declaration which took place at All Saints Anglican Cathedral Egbu in Owerri, organized by Owerri Reawakening groups, during the weekend.

To achieve it, the former governor said his eyes have been focused on the governorship seat of Imo state and that nobody would discourage him from his journey to actualize his dream.

According to him, “I am proud of Owerri zone and I will continue to love you. I will continue to serve you. I am not here to campaign because the campaign has been done already.

“I will remain faithfully committed to the ideals of our people. What I know is doing good for the people. I will continue to maintain those democratic principles that stand us out.

“When you made me your governor I did not disappoint you from the beginning to the final…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper