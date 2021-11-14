2023: ‘Why PDP must give presidential ticket to Northern Nigeria’

Alhaji Lawal Usman,  a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the party must zone its presidential ticket to the North for  2023 general elections for  strategic reasons.

Usman, popularly called ‘Mr LA’, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Zaria on Sunday.

“For the strategic interest of the party  and the nation,  the PDP must zone its presidential ticket to the North in 2023,” he said.

Usman said that the party  must give the ticket to the North for fairness and  equity.

“For  justice and equity, the North should be allowed to produce the president in 2023 under the PDP.

“The  PDP was at the  helm of  affairs in Nigeria for 16 years,  out of these, the  South West ruled for eight years under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the South South ruled for six years through former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The entre North consisting of North Central,  North East  and North West only ruled for two…



