Askira-Uba Attack: Zulum lauds military for resilience; empathizes over loss





Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has commended the Nigerian military for putting up a strong resilience in a battle with fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa Province, who launched attacks on a military base in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of southern Borno State, on Saturday morning.

Governor Zulum, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, paid tribute to troops at the base as well as troops from neighboring commands, who mobilised to provide reinforcement before they were ambushed.

Governor Zulum, while commiserating with the military over the loss of some military officers and personnel, thanked the fallen heroes for what he called “their supreme sacrifices to the Nigerian Nation”, declaring that “the people of Borno will remain forever grateful to them and all fallen heroes, and will remain fully supported of gallant troops currently operating in front…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper