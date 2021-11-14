Buhari in Durban, S/Africa, to seek $40bn investments





President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived Durban, South Africa, from Paris as part of his ongoing socio-economic diplomatic missions aimed at enhancing security and economic transformation of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader is in Durban at the special invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, to attend the inauguration of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 on Monday.

The theme of the Fair, ”Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA”, aims at boosting trade and investments across the African continent, Mr Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, said in a statement in Abuja.

Adesina stressed that the event would also seek to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive across the continent.

The event is expected to generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.

”Global businesses, including non-African international…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper