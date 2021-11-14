DIRECT PRIMARY: Uncertainty as APC govs, lawmakers’ battle shifts to Aso Rock





•Devt may delay assent to Electoral Act Amendment Bill

•’Reps’ll veto President if need arises’

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Following the rejection of direct primary mode of electing candidates for elections by state governors, the battle has shifted to Aso Rock where parties are pushing to get President Muhammadu Buhari do their bidding. Will President Buhari succumb to the lobbying by governors or stand by the parliament? This piece evaluates the issues.

It was a flurry mass at the time. They came simultaneously, all weighty, sensitive and controversial. They needed equal attention and thorough dissecting. But, perhaps, that was not materially possible and so, one escaped scrutiny and now, blazing saddles.

The issues were the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, Electoral Amendment Bill, Electronic transmission of election results and the direct primaries mode of election of candidates of political parties in general elections.

While the PIB had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper