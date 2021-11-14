Equity pricing: Outcome of N150bn bonds auction to drive market sentiment





Eurobonds

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Investment analysts have said that the outcome of the N150 billion bonds to be offered by the Debt Management Office (DMO) this week will shape the direction of the equities market and thus act as the major driver of activities in the market.

They, however, said that investors would trade cautiously even as they position ahead of the 2020 full year financial results of quoted companies.

READ ALSO:NGE: US supports Nigerian Editors’ capacity building with N93.3million

The DMO will be offering instruments worth N150 billion through re-openings of the 12.50 per cent FGN bonds maturing in January 2026, 16.24 per cent FGN APR 2037 and 12.98 per cent FGN MAR 2050 bonds.

In their projections for the week, analysts at Cordros Capital, said: “We expect investors to trade cautiously whilst taking positions in stocks with attractive dividend yields ahead of 2021 full year dividend declarations.

“In addition, we believe the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper