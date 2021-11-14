Gbajabiamila, minority caucus mourn Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem





The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Tordue Salem, the accredited Vanguard Newspapers Correspondent who covered the green chamber of the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, on Saturday in Abuja

He also condoled with Vanguard Newspapers, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the House of Representatives Press Corps.

The speaker said it was more painful that Salem, whom he described as a vibrant and committed journalist, went missing for almost a month before his corpse was discovered in an Abuja morgue.

He recalled how the late Salem distinguished himself as one of the finest journalists that covered the activities of the House of Representatives for many years.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and also beseeched God to grant his family and colleagues the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper