GBV: Sexual harassment remains highly perpetrated in Kano — CITAD

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Centre for Information Technology and Development, CITAD has said that sexual harassment ranks top among other Gender-Based Violence, GBV cases highly perpetrated in Kano State.

The Centre’s Gender Officer, Zainab Aminu stated this during it monthly GBV briefing after deploying an android app in August to track and monitor GBV incidences recorded in the state.

Aminu said a comparison of reports the centre received through the app in the months of September and October shows that sexual harassment remains a highly reported case.

She however called on the state government to as a matter of urgency domesticate the Child Rights Act and VAPP Act in order to curb the menace in the state.

According to Aminu, “The cases highly reported is Sexual Harassment. The perpetrators are mostly male.

“In September, a number of sexual harassment cases reported stands at 18 while in October, 8 cases were reported with 56% decline. Furthermore, Sexual…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper