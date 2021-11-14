‘God is still in the business of solving problems’





Pastor Glorious Abu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Christ the Wonderful Parish) Lugbe, has urged Christians to submit all their supplications to God as he is still in the business of solving all problems.

The Pastor, in a sermon titled “Personal Success”, made the call in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, some people strive effortlessly to succeed without knowing Christ and this is vanity and destructive.

The pastor took his sermon from the book of 1 Corinthians 9 verses 27, reading “But I keep under my body and bring it into subjection. Lest that by any means, when I have 0reaxhed to others, I myself should be cast away”.

“Some people are stagnant and seemed relaxed, and they don’t know it is a spiritual problem.

“Some Christians only want to hear prosperity being preached to them, they go after material things, laziness is a sin and not acceptable to God.

He said laziness was a major cause of social vices in any country and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper